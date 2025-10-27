The School Buzz: Girls’ flag football ‘senior night’ more than football

It's one of the fastest-growing high school sports in America, and recently, the new team at Fountain-Fort Carson High School had their night to truly embrace what's become a tremendous athletic achievement.

To celebrate their inaugural season in flag football, the girls team at FFCHS celebrated their first Senior Night on October 6. They won the game, defeating The Vanguard School, but the night was about so much more.

Michael Clayborn is the head coach. He says the team is really about a movement, noting that the team worked tirelessly throughout the season and that Senior Night was well-deserved and great to see the community support.

