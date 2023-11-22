The School Buzz: McClave Elementary School recognized nationally as ‘Blue Ribbon School’

Bent County has a lot to brag about now that McClave Elementary School has been recognized nationally.

Mcclave Elementary School was recently named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School. It's a prestigious award given out by the U.S. Department of Education which recognizes the best schools in the country for their academics, while also closing achievement gaps found between students.

Mcclave was one of 352 schools recognized across the nation this year, but just one of four campuses in the state of Colorado.

The school held an assembly, a small celebration, this week to tout their achievement.

“Today we stop to recognize, specifically, the hard work of this elementary staff and the students, for reaching one of the highest levels of excellence possible in our country," noted one school leader.

This year marks the National Blue Ribbon School program’s 40th cohort.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! schoolbuzz@krdo.com.