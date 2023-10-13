The School Buzz: Colorado Springs high schoolers launch toy drive for children’s hospital

A pair of Colorado Springs high schoolers are on a mission to help local kids with a little "Toy Joy."

Their aptly named fundraiser is to benefit children at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs. The idea is simple -- spread joy through the giving of toys.

Allison Pitcher and Delaney Behnken are leading the charge in collaboration with their DECA team. So far, they've raised over $400.

"The entire project revolves around the idea of creating and spreading joy," Allison said.

"We are dedicated to bringing happiness to the lives of children in need while fostering a sense of community and compassion."

If you'd like to help, you can find their GoFundMe here.

Do you know a remarkable person or project at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.