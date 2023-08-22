The School Buzz: Widefield’s Hinojosa qualifies for Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Amaya Hinojosa wrestles with a lot. Wrestling with her dreams? Not so much.

Hinojosa is just a sophomore at Widefield High School, and she just qualified to represent Team USA Wrestling for the U-15 team during the Pan-American games in Panama City, Panama this upcoming November.

It’s an accomplishment she’s been working towards since the age of seven.

“That was one of my main goals. Lifting and always training every day. So, when I actually won my best two out of three match, it felt like a huge rush of happiness because I finally got what I’ve been working for,” Hinojosa stated.

Hinojosa made it all the way to the Colorado state championship final round last year, going undefeated until the final round. She, along with teammate Myka Martinez, were the first girls to qualify for the state tournament in school history.

