The School Buzz: Colorado Springs senior awarded $40k Amazon scholarship

A Colorado Springs senior was one of several in Colorado recently surprised with a giant scholarship.

Chris Mendez, a senior at St. Mary's High School, was awarded Amazon's "Future Engineer Scholarship," which totals $40,000 towards the university of his choice, granted he studies science or engineering. It also comes with a guaranteed paid internship at Amazon following his freshman year of college.

Mendez says he hopes to start his own software engineering company someday, specifically in the field of logistics. He is one of eight high school seniors in Colorado to receive the scholarship this year.

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email me! Schoolbuzz@krdo.Com.