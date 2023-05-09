Skip to Content
School Buzz
By
Published 7:30 AM

The School Buzz: Colorado Springs senior awarded $40k Amazon scholarship

A Colorado Springs senior was one of several in Colorado recently surprised with a giant scholarship.

Chris Mendez, a senior at St. Mary's High School, was awarded Amazon's "Future Engineer Scholarship," which totals $40,000 towards the university of his choice, granted he studies science or engineering. It also comes with a guaranteed paid internship at Amazon following his freshman year of college.

Mendez says he hopes to start his own software engineering company someday, specifically in the field of logistics. He is one of eight high school seniors in Colorado to receive the scholarship this year.

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email me! Schoolbuzz@krdo.Com. 

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content