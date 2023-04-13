The School Buzz: Air Academy marching band performs at Disney

The Air Academy marching band is coming off a thrilling performance at Disney World.

The band performed at the Florida theme park over spring break. It's an opportunity that popped up when the band auditioned for the Festival of Fantasy parade in March 2022. And they, evidentially, impressed. They’ve been rehearsing like crazy and it's all paid off.

Joe Musick is the band's director. He said, "The band had a great performance trip! The students did a fantastic job marching down Main Street Disney and were incredibly proud of their performance."

"This truly was a performance opportunity and trip that created lifelong memories for our students,” he said.

The students wrote that they "want to thank their directors, Joe Musick and Vansssa Lyttle for making this trip possible!"

