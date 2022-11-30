The School Buzz: Pueblo Central High School students rake in kindness for seniors

Students from Pueblo Central High School raked in kindness recently for local seniors.

The students helped beautify Pueblo recently, taking part in Rake Up Pueblo, cleaning up lawns of seniors of whom were unable to do the work themselves.

Those teaming up with Kiwanis Club members were Tomas Salazar, Sylvia Tennant, Tasheena Calderon, Jonathon Cadena Guarda and Diego Martinez-Dominguez.

