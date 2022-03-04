The School Buzz: D-20 honors teacher who goes the extra mile for her students

A teacher at D-20 goes the extra mile for her students every single year. And now she’s being recognized for all her hard work.

Katie Redinger has spent more than 25 years teaching. And recently, she was named D-20’s John Asbury Secondary Educator of the Year.

Redinger teaches social studies, science, yearbook, and PE at Village High School. D-20 says when Redinger found out one of her students composed music, she hooked them up with a local restaurant owner; that connection is now a regular, paid gig for that student to showcase their talent.

Carla Rae-Smith is her colleague, and she says Redinger “saw the opportunity to offer a hiking course to help students earn their PE requirements, so she got her PE license. Who does that?”

Redinger believes it’s all about building relationships and prepping her students for the real world.

“My role in students’ lives is now focused on preparing students to encounter and navigate a world that demands problem-solving, collaboration, self-reflection, and being prepared to learn in new and different ways," she said.

She also added that her ultimate goal is that when a student talks about her, decades from now, they will “have a smile or can pass wisdom I helped instill in them.”

You can read more about Redinger and her honor here.

Do you know a remarkable educator or student at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.