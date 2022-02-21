D-11’s ‘GrandFriends’ program in 30th year of tutoring students

What happens when you take a selfless, older adult and pair them with a D-11 student? You get a “GrandFriend.”

Grandfriend volunteers have been teaming up with D-11 since 1992. The work is simple yet impactful.

Older adults volunteer and tutor students, such as at the Math Tutoring Center at Palmer High School, and they work with the same students each week, establishing relationships and making an impact that could be the difference between passing and failing.

The district says GrandFriends is “an integral part of the education team, preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s world.”

If you want to be a Grandfriend, you can find out how to sign up here.

https://www.d11.org/Page/2214

Do you know someone doing great work at your school? Student, teacher, anyone! Email me: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.