The School Buzz: Manitou Springs Middle School girls cross country win State

The Manitou Springs Middle School girls cross country team has a lot to be proud of after winning the state championship.

Not only did the team win State last week in Denver, but Leah Aldridge won state individually, while Maggie Babcock placed second overall.

It was an impressive showing for the middle school girls team that prefaced incredible wins for local Colorado Springs high schools at the State meet at the Norris-Penrose Event Center this past Saturday.

