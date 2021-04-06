The School Buzz: ‘Sticky Note Hero’ strikes again at Odyssey

School Buzz

We’ve all heard of “simple acts of kindness.” What about simple words of kindess?” One local student is hoping to make a big difference with small sticky notes.

Students and teachers at Odyssey Early College and Career Options have likely seen Hadi Alhamdani's project already. He's posted encouraging and inspirational sticky notes across the school the last two years. But this year he's spent dozens of hours researching, writing, organizing, and sticking more than 700 notes across the Odyssey hallways and Wasson library, all of them meant to inspire teachers and students.

"I believe that quality is more important than quantity, and not

only do I want to encourage and motivated students here at Odyssey to

pursue their biggest dreams, but I also want them to learn too, through

these powerful quotes which can truly create an impact on everyone,

especially during the tough times COVID has put everyone through," said Hadi.

Hadi is on track to graduate from Odyssey next year with his associate's degree.

