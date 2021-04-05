Colorado Springs Kindergarten teachers praised for creativity during pandemic

School Buzz

What makes a Kindergarten teacher special? Sure, teaching the A-B-C’s is important. But amazing field trips sure help, even if those "trips" are still at school.

Two local Kindergarten teachers at Chipeta Elementary in Colorado Springs are getting high praise from parents for going above and beyond for keeping their kids engaged during the pandemic. Erika Josten and Brittany Giovannone have been described as "amazing" teachers for their creativity displayed over the last several months and that they work as a "team" and "it shows."

Despite the large class sizes and the pandemic, they’ve found ways to keep their students engaged safely by creating their own little “field trips” while still at school. According to parents, back in the fall, they brought in pumpkins. They recently had fun with leprechauns. They've incorporated Elf On The Shelf. They also hand-delivered Christmas gifts to the students outside of school.

