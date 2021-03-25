The School Buzz: Centennial students distribute food with Care And Share during Spring Break

School Buzz

Spring Break has felt more like winter this past week in Colorado. But the cold weather hasn’t stopped several Centennial Elementary School students from lending a helping hand.

Students, former students and staff from Centennial volunteered with Care And Share Food Bank this past week to help distribute food to local families. As part of the mobile effort, the kids and staff were able to help dish out 34,000 pounds of food to families in need.

