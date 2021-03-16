The School Buzz: Fox Meadow Middle School Teacher shows “heart on a daily basis”

School Buzz

Gabby Apodaca is a middle school teacher at Fox Meadow who goes "above and beyond" for her students.

According to a school district spokesperson, Apodaca "welcomes her students into class with her heart on a daily basis."

Apodaca works in the CLD department, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse students. She helps her students succeed by creating "Can Do" charts, customized for each CLD student. She also makes home visits, delivering food and resources to students and their families when needed.

The school district says Ms. Apodaca is “not only an advocate for our students but also a hero to our community.”

