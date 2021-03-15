The School Buzz: Air Academy runner is one of fastest freshmen in the nation

School Buzz

An Air Academy High School cross country runner is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about freshmen in the country.

Bethany Michalak's resume is already remarkable after one season: a 4A cross country state champion, CHSAA’s 4A Cross Country Athlete of the Year, had the second-fastest time ever posted on the state cross country course at Norris Penrose Events Center, and is a nominee for Gatorade Athlete of the Year for Colorado.

Bethany was also named by Sportswomen of Colorado as the "most promising athlete." Easy to see why she is ranked as one of the top freshman runners in the nation.

