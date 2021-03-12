The School Buzz: Dominant Rampart swimmer looks to defend titles

School Buzz

Lindsey Immel is second to none in the pool. She’s a senior at Rampart High and is one of just 12 athletes honored as 2021 Sportswomen of Colorado award winners.

Lindsey was named the top swimmer after last season’s dominant performance. She brought home three golds and a silver at State to help Rampart finish second overall. She won the 50 and 100 freestyle races and helped Rampart win a third straight title in the 200 medley relay. To date, Lindsey has 12 state medals, seven of them gold, and a state record, all en route to helping her team win two class 4A titles.

Lindsey competes at State on Friday, defending her 50 and 100 freestyle championships. She has committed to swim for NC State in the fall.

