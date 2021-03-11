The School Buzz: Nationally ranked PCHS rifle team on target

School Buzz

There’s one group of students in southern Colorado truly hitting their mark.

The Pueblo County High School AJ-ROTC Rifle team is still hitting the bullseye. The team is currently ranked third in the country. They’re ranked No. 2 in Colorado right now. The Novice Team won First place at State. And Wyatt Devenyns was the state’s individual top shooter at the State championship recently.

The secret to the team’s success? Extreme concentration.

“It’s more of a mental sport than a physical spor,t which is the first time I’ve ever had to face a challenge like that because with most sports you can train your body and you’ll be fine, but this is totally different," said Brooklyn Dash, a first-year shooter and senior who holds the rank of Corporal and wants to go into the military.

Next month, the team will be shooting at the Colorado State Junior Olympic Three Position Air Rifle Championship at Fountain Fort Carson High.

