The School Buzz: Doherty girls swim team breaking records en route to State

School Buzz

The girls swim team at Doherty High School has had a historic season. They've broken records and now have high hopes heading to State on Thursday.

Among the swim team's resume:

Ana Rojas: broke the pool and school records in the 100 free and the 100 backstroke

Rojas, Audrey Vannelli, Ally Gregory and Ella Adler, are also part of a medley that broke the pool and school records in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

It’s the team's highest winning percentage in five years. They go to State on Thursday where they’re competing in four events. Rojas has committed to swim at Purdue.

If you know a remarkable student or teacher in southern Colorado, please email us! SchoolBuzz@krdo.com