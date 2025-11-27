‘Customers are like family’: two El Paso County restaurants stress food safety this Thanksgiving

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In this week’s Restaurant Roundup, a local restaurant is closed again due to unsafe food practices and a breakfast spot was caught with slime mold in the ice machine. Meanwhile, two El Paso County eateries take part in the holiday spirit year-round, saying their customers are like family – and family comes first – serving them only the best!

Coal Mine Dragon on S 8th Street is back on the naughty list this holiday season, closed for the second time this year after failing another health inspection with 21 violations.

The inspector noted there were multiple handwashing sinks without soap – one full of noodles! Food items were reportedly stored uncovered, all of the prepped food was undated, and the facility was "visibly soiled with food debris."

In other news, Omelets Etc. on S Academy Boulevard failed its routine health inspection with 12 violations.

We’re told the manager had failed his food safety exam, there was slime mold on the ice machine chute, and there were dead insects behind the freezer.

The manager told us the ice machine has been thoroughly cleaned, and the other issues have been resolved.

Omelets Etc. passed its re-inspection.

Okay – It’s turkey week and our high scores will have you waddling out with a full belly after gobbling up every last bite!

Coming in with a perfect score is the Taco Bell at N Powers and Old Ranch Road.

Next up – we headed to the hills for Crystal Park Cantina in Manitou Springs!

“This is a family to us here,” said employee Katie Rhodes.

The place was SPOTLESS!

“This is like a home away from home so we try and treat it that way,” employee Emma Harris explained.

The standards are just as high for flavor and vibes there!

Last but not least: El Pollo Loco on E Fillmore Street serves crazy good fire-grilled chicken.

The location opened in October and it’s been non-stop busy ever since!

“Normally we [do] not get a break,” restaurant manager Natoya laughed. “We appreciate that, so keep coming, guys!”

The California-based fast food chain puts a major emphasis on cleanliness - and nostalgia for our Golden State transplants.

“It’s really really good,” Kade from Cali told us. “I was kind of like 'is it gonna be as good as California?' It’s just as good if not better!”

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean!

All of our high and low scoring restaurants featured on Restaurant Roundup are based on recent health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Department of Public Health.