Colorado Springs taco restaurant clears name with health inspection after maggot accusations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many viewers tagged KRDO13 on social media and reached out over email after an online post circulated, claiming a Colorado Springs taco stop had served someone food with a maggot.

However, it turns out the restaurant was able to clear its name with the El Paso County Public Health Department.

According to health department records, someone filed a complaint about the restaurant and the alleged maggot, but the restaurant itself also called the health department in, hoping they could set the record straight.

The health department says the restaurant kept the plate of food, including the alleged maggot, seen above.

When health inspectors arrived, the restaurant informed them of its rice and produce washing procedure. The health inspector was able to take a look at the plate and observed that the spec in question was not a maggot, but rather a piece of rice.

"Raw rice in storage and cooked rice in the steam well were thoroughly inspected and no maggots were observed," the health inspection report said.

You can find the full report below: