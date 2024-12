The school said the new solar panels will provide renewable energy savings that will benefit the entire campus.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy in Pueblo hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for its new solar panels and CCA playground.

