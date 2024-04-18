Local Pueblo Restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - America's Best Restaurants (ABR) will be visiting Musso's in Pueblo in early May.

ABR Roadshow focuses on bringing attention to local and independently owned restaurants. ABR will be filming at Musso's on Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Popular dishes will be highlighted along with an on-camera interview with the owner Lisa Musso.

The Musso family owns and operates Musso Farms, a Pueblo Chile and Farmers Market, and Musso's father opened the restaurant in 1991. The menu reflects the Musso's Sicilian heritage and has an emphasis on the specialty of the area, green chile.

The restaurant's finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page and will be featured on America's Best Restaurants website.