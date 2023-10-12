The CSU Pueblo football is heading to Vegas
The CSU Pueblo football team is heading to Vegas. The Wolfpack will play Saturday in Las Vegas, New Mexico, as they will play New Mexico Highlands
The CSU Pueblo football team is heading to Vegas. The Wolfpack will play Saturday in Las Vegas, New Mexico, as they will play New Mexico Highlands
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.