Late Pueblo City Councilman Ray Aguilera’s name added to Milton E. Proby Cultural Heritage Room

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - El Pomar Foundation's Elevating Leader Development (ELD) is honoring the late Pueblo City Councilman Ray Aguilera by inducting him into the Milton E. Proby Cultural Heritage Room Inductee.

Aguilera was a founder and president of the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation (PHEF) and dedicated himself to helping provide scholarships for low-income, and minority students in the Pueblo area.

During his time as President of PHEF, Aguilera raised millions of dollars and helped more than 1,000 Pueblo high school students to attend college.