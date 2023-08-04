Skip to Content
Pueblo

Late Pueblo City Councilman Ray Aguilera’s name added to Milton E. Proby Cultural Heritage Room

KRDO
By
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - El Pomar Foundation's Elevating Leader Development (ELD) is honoring the late Pueblo City Councilman Ray Aguilera by inducting him into the Milton E. Proby Cultural Heritage Room Inductee.

Aguilera was a founder and president of the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation (PHEF) and dedicated himself to helping provide scholarships for low-income, and minority students in the Pueblo area.

During his time as President of PHEF, Aguilera raised millions of dollars and helped more than 1,000 Pueblo high school students to attend college.

Article Topic Follows: Pueblo

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content