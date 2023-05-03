Controversial mental health facility classified as ‘halfway house’ to be built in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new mental health facility is set to open in Pueblo West with support from the City of Pueblo and Pueblo County. However, some Pueblo West residents are voicing their concerns because the facility is classified as a "halfway house."

On April 24, the City of Pueblo granted Crossroads' Turning Point $750,000 of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPPA) funds to help open the facility.

According to city officials, the facility will help grow the number of beds available in Pueblo County who are dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues.

The controversy surrounding the facility stems from the language written in the resolution passed by the Pueblo County Planning Commission in 2022. According to the language in the resolution, the "special use" was classified as a "halfway house."

According to Pueblo County, a "halfway house" means a residential facility for individuals who:

Have been institutionalized and are proceeding toward release; or Have physical, mental, or social disabilities; or Are receiving treatment for substance abuse; or Are in a diversion program in lieu of institutionalization for any of the above conditions.

According to the general provisions and definitions on the county's website, a halfway house "provides either protection to those residents whose disabilities make living in society difficult or facilitates the residents in becoming functional members of society. In addition to providing shelter, the facility may also provide meals, supervision, counseling, recreation, and other necessary rehabilitative services."

However, Crossroads’ Turning Points said the planned facility will not be a "halfway house." Officials said the term is a catch-all definition in Pueblo County zoning ordinances under which treatment facilities fall.

Officials with Crossroads said the facility will only operate as an inpatient facility and is meant to take off some of the pressure on hospitals and emergency rooms.

"We're going to be able to help with getting people off the streets," said Dr. Rob Archuleta, Chief Innovation Officer at Crossroads.

According to a press release published on the Pueblo West Metro's website:

Patients will not be allowed to roam freely around the surrounding neighborhoods at any time.

The facility will not offer walk-in services, all patients would be admitted only following a referral and assessment process.

Discharged patients will not be allowed to "walk out" of the facility. All patients must have pre-arranged transportation upon leaving the facility.

The facility will not be a methadone clinic, a needle exchange, an overdose prevention center, an outpatient clinic, a recovery residence, or a homeless shelter.



Still, some residents told KRDO they don't want this type of facility in their neighborhood.

"There's still a chance that there could be a person there that really has deep issues and that could cause some alarm around here and a lot of concern," said Ernie Guerrero, Pueblo West resident.

The Pueblo West Metro District told KRDO Wednesday its hands are tied.

An official with Crossroads' Turning Points said they should have a projection on when construction will start sometime next week.

The treatment facility is set to be built at 355 Spaulding Ave. Pueblo West, CO 81007.

Crossroads' Turning Point provided the Metro District with a presentation about the facility's plans and benefits. Click here to view it.