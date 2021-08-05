Fun at the Pueblo Zoo: Hanging out with the kings and queens of the jungle

Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week for Fun at the Zoo, KRDO got an in-depth look at the lions at the Pueblo Zoo.

Zookeepers told KRDO the lions are social animals, and that usually manifests in a lot of vocalization. The males are known to roar at least a couple of times a day, and that roar can be heard up to two miles away.

In addition to being social, lions are incredibly sleepy. Zookeepers explained lions can sleep up to 20 hours a day, whether they are in the wild or human care.

According to the Pueblo Zoo, lions are endangered. There are roughly 20,000 left in the wild and their population has declined upwards of 50% within the last 20 years.

To learn more about the lions, and other animals at the Pueblo Zoo, click here.