Judge rejects plea deal, woman accused of stealing from Pueblo Rescue Mission set for trial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Many victims and community members came to the Dennis Maes Judicial Building expecting a conclusion to the Lorie Arabie saga, as Friday's hearing was set for plea and sentencing.

But things didn't go as planned for the defense or the District Attorney's Office.

The judge swiftly rejected the plea deal and set a trial date in early November. During the late morning hearing, Judge Thomas Flesher said the amount of restitution outlined in the plea deal didn't match up with the crime Arabie was set to plead guilty to.

The defense council presented the agreement to the court, which would have had Arabie pay back $129,204.50 to an unspecified number of victims while pleading guilty to a count of class 6 felony theft. The judge said that far exceeded the amount associated with the crime Arabie would plead to.

According to Colorado Law, a Class 6 felony theft charge equates to stealing between $2,000 and $5,000.

Judge Flesher cited the massive difference between the charge Arabie was to plead to and the actual amount of restitution she was set to pay back as a reason for denying the plea deal.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham attended the hearing and voiced satisfaction with the judge's decision not to accept the plea.

"The shelter has suffered tremendously from what she did. The victims, the residents, staff, have suffered, and it's time for her to suffer now," Graham said.

Dave Tinnell tells KRDO13 he used to work with Arabie at the Pueblo Rescue Mission and still interacts with Arabie's alleged victims every day.

"I'm just very happy that they put this over to a jury trial, and maybe justice will be served here," Tinnell said.

To this day, Tinnell says he still works at the rescue mission, even delaying his retirement to keep working with those who say they had money stolen by Arabie and build the rescue mission back up.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office for comment, reacting to the judge's decision not to accept the plea deal because it was too lenient. A spokesperson said District Attorney Kala Beauvais cannot comment on the case because it is still active.

Court documents show Arabie is charged with Class 5 Felony theft. That crime is outlined as stealing between $5,000 and $20,000. Previously, KRDO13 Investigates had been told by the Pueblo Police Department that Arabie stole more than $15,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pueblo shelter manager stole over $15,000 from residents & tried to blame her son, records claim

KRDO13 reached out to Pueblo Police, who said they are not privy to plea negotiations and say the facts of the case have not changed.

We asked Arabie for comment before she went into court this morning, but a member of her entourage said she declined to comment.

Arabie's trial date is set for November 3. She has entered a not guilty plea.

