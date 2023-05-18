New Pueblo County Detention Center will break ground in June, creating hundreds of jobs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--Thursday, Pueblo County Commissioners approved more than $100 million worth of construction contracts dollars for the new Net Zero Energy Detention Center.

Pueblo County Jail Design

Credit: Pueblo County

Pueblo County accepted to pay a set maximum price for construction, nearly $146 million.

This is the largest award of work to union contractors in the county’s history as well as the biggest project in the county, according to Pueblo County.

"There will be hundreds of people working on this project every day, not to mention the supply houses and all the hotels and economic activity that's going to result from having that many people being put to work for us over a two-year time frame," said Garrison Ortiz, Pueblo County Commissioner.

But, this new jail has had some controversy over the years. Since 2015, the county has tried to pass a sales tax to fund a new jail several times over the years but voters shut it down every time.

While a sales tax increase was shut down by voters in 2019, they did approve a sales tax increase for recreational cannabis products within the county.

However, Ortiz said commissioners knew that coming out of the November 2019 election that the marijuana retail sales tax increase would not be nearly enough to fund a project of this size. He also noted this was before the major economic and inflationary pressures kicked into full gear. Ortiz said that's made it even more challenging for the county to cobble together funds to get this project across the finish line.

"We knew that we'd have to be creative, exceptionally resourceful, and work with other partners such as the City, who have also contributed to this project as well," said Ortiz.

While this project has received some backlash from voters, Ortiz said it's essential since the current Pueblo County jail is outdated and deteriorating.

In 2019, the jailhouse dealt with major flooding in the basement.

"Moving into this new facility will also provide much safer working conditions for the men and women that work in there every single day," said Ortiz.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pueblo County jail faced overcrowding issues. Right now, the current jail has 509 beds. The new jail will have an additional 163 beds to help alleviate this issue.

Construction on this project will start in June near Spaulding Ave. and Pueblo Blvd.

The project manager said the new jail is expected to be ready for inmates and jail staff in the fall of 2025.