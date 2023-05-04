Pueblo West High School holds unified prom for all students in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo West High School Students and staff are hard at work putting together the Unified Prom meant to bring Pueblo County teens with disabilities together.

"It is just so much fun just to see them out there enjoying themselves," said Lindsey Moore, Student Council Sponsor at Pueblo West High School.

The Unified Prom has been a tradition for seven years. It's a dance with an environment that fits the attendees' needs.

Moore said the dance is for teens in Districts 60 and 70 who are in the life skills department and for students that don't necessarily feel comfortable going to a big dance with hundreds of other people.

This year's theme is Floral Fantasy.

KRDO spoke with one student who's been heavily involved in the planning process at Pueblo West High School. Carlee Owen has been an advocate for her twin brother Derek, who has Down syndrome, her whole life.

"I'm able to know what their needs, specific needs are, which can better adapt to them in the environment of unified prom," said Carlee.

Carlee believes events like Unified Prom bring the community together to help break the stigma surrounding people who have a disability.

Tickets are being sold for $10. This event will take place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.