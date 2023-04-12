Missing senior was last seen April 10, Lakewood Police asking for assistance finding him

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now looking for an elderly man after he was reported missing on Monday, April 10.

Richard Mesa, 65, was last seen walking in the 7000 Block of West 8th Place in Lakewood.

He was wearing a Lakers hat, a Denver Broncos jacket, and black pants.

Richard Mesa is a white male, 5’9, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Authorities with CBI say Mesa suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be confused.

If you or anyone you know has seen Richard Mesa, CBI is asking you call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.