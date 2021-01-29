KRDO NewsRadio welcomes Dan Cochell to afternoons

News Radio

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO NewsRadio in Colorado Springs has a new but familiar voice joining the afternoon newscasts.

Dan Cochell rejoins KRDO after holding a number of roles in his 34-year broadcasting career in the local community.

Cochell is also a teacher and shares his love of broadcast with the students at Falcon Middle School.

You can hear Cochell on air every weekday from 4 - 7 p.m. KRDO NewsRadio is also streaming online by clicking this link.