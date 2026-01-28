Man found guilty of assault after Barron Trump told UK police he saw attack on woman

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

London (CNN) — A man has been found guilty of assaulting a woman in a case in Britain that unexpectedly involved the US president’s son, who told UK police he’d witnessed the attack during a video call last year.

Matvei Rumiantsev, a 22-year-old Russian citizen, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between January 17 and 18, 2025 and perverting the court of justice following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, in east London, the PA Media news agency reported Wednesday.

The perverting the course of justice charge related to a letter that Rumiantsev wrote to the woman from prison after the attack, requesting that she withdraw the allegations.

Barron Trump, now aged 19, told UK police in a call on January 18 last year: “I’m calling from the US, I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up,” according to a call transcript.

“This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. It’s really an emergency.”

Trump, who said he’d met the woman on social media, later told police that the video call with the woman had been “brief” but “prevalent.”

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jurors that Trump’s intervention had helped prevent Rumiantsev from killing her, according to British media.

Rumiantsev was found not guilty of one count of rape and intentional strangulation relating to the same date when Trump had called British police on January 18, the court heard.

He was also found not guilty of another count of rape and assault alleged to have occurred in November 2024, according to PA Media.

