Adidas and designer Willy Chavarria apologize to Mexican Indigenous community for ‘appropriated’ shoe

(CNN) — The sportswear firm Adidas and Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarría have apologized after a Mexican state accused them of cultural appropriation over the design of a new shoe.

The “Oaxaca Slip-On,” billed as a collaboration between Chavarría and Adidas Originals, featured a woven leather surface, open heel and thick rubber sole.

Officials in the Mexican state of Oaxaca accused Adidas last week of copying the “huarache” handmade sandal from the Oaxacan community of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag.

Adidas and Chavarría have since acknowledged that it was inspired by a design from that state and have issued formal apologies over it.

“We offer a public apology and reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with Yalálag in a respectful dialogue that honors their cultural legacy,” Adidas said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

Chavarría said separately that he was “deeply sorry that the shoe was appropriated in this design and not developed in direct and meaningful partnership with the Oaxacan community.”

The designer, who is known for championing Mexican-American culture and incorporating it into his fashion work, added that his intention was to honor the culture and artistry of Oaxaca and its communities.

The design caused an uproar throughout Mexico – so much so that President Claudia Sheinbaum was moved to comment.

“Many times, large companies take products, ideas and designs from Indigenous communities in our country,” she said Friday, adding that her government would work on a new law that guarantees “the creativity of an Indigenous people is not usurped.”

The country had previously passed legislation punishing unauthorized use of Indigenous cultural expressions with hefty fines and prison sentences. It was passed after companies including Zara, Anthropologie and Patowl faced similar backlash over designs or motifs perceived as too similar to traditional works.

Adidas and the Oaxaca government were expected to hold talks focused on compensating the Indigenous community, Mexico’s Deputy Secretary of Cultural Development Marina Núñez Bespalova said Friday.

“Adidas has already contacted the Oaxaca government, and talks will begin with the support of the Ministry of Culture through (the National Copyright Institute), as required by the Heritage Law,” she said.

