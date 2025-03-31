Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre says she’s dying after a car crash with a school bus



(CNN) — Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser who alleged Prince Andrew abused her, said in an Instagram post she got into a car accident with a school bus and doctors gave her “four days to live” Sunday.

In the post, Giuffre shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with her face covered in bruises.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live,” she wrote.

She said a school bus “driving 110km” (68 mph) hit her car as it was slowing for a turn, but didn’t say when or where the crash had happened.

In response to a CNN inquiry, Giuffre’s spokesperson Dini von Mueffling said, “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

In her post, Giuffre suggested that she wanted to see her children “one last time” before she died.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she said.

Giuffre was one of the most prominent accusers of the wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2019, Giuffre publicly alleged Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew, when she was 17 years old. She also claimed the prince was aware she was underage in the US at the time.

The prince, also known as the Duke of York, repeatedly denied the claims.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse.

The following year, she reached an out-of-court settlement with the prince for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew later paid the settlement and attorneys for both parties filed a stipulation for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” according to a letter filed to the court announcing the settlement.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges and in July 2019 was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors accused him of carrying out a decades-long scheme of sexual abuse of underage girls, flying them on private planes to his properties in Florida, New York, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. He died by suicide in prison before he could face trial.

