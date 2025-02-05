Guatemala to increase deportation flights from US carrying migrants from other countries

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Guatemala has pledged a 40% increase in deportation flights carrying Guatemalans and migrants of other nationalities from the United States, President Bernardo Arévalo announced Wednesday during a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Guatemala has also agreed to create a task force for border control and protection along the country’s eastern borders. The force, composed of members of the National Police and army, will be tasked with fighting “all forms of transnational crime,” Arévalo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

