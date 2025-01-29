Australian police say they foiled possible antisemitic attack after finding explosives-filled trailer

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Australian police have said they foiled a potential antisemitic attack on discovering a trailer packed with explosives in northwest Sydney, alarming the Jewish community following a spate of arson and graffiti incidents.

New South Wales (NSW) Police discovered the caravan on a rural property in Dural on January 19, after being contacted about the vehicle, the force’s Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson told a news conference Wednesday.

The trailer contained explosives and an “indication” they would be used in an antisemitic attack, Hudson added.

A joint counter terrorism team comprised of NSW Police, Australian Federal Police (AFP), NSW Crime Commission and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) have launched an investigation. Over 100 officers have been mobilized.

Hudson added that “periphery” arrests had been made, but they were still searching for perpetrators who may have been involved. He asked anyone who might have seen the vehicle parked in a “hazardous position” to come forward.

According to Hudson, the current threat to the Jewish community has been contained. “We understand the concerns of the Jewish community and we take these threats exceptionally seriously,” he said.

Hudson also stressed during the conference that the discovery of the van signaled a possible change from the type of antisemitic attacks recently seen in Sydney, including graffiti and arson.

“This is certainly an escalation of that, with the use of explosives that have the potential to cause a great deal of damage,” he said.

NSW State Premier Chris Minns said in a statement: “I want to make it incredibly clear that anyone attempting this level of violence will be met with the full force of a massive and growing police response.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the act, saying that “hate and extremism have no place in Australian society.”

