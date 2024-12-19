At least 13 dead after navy boat and passenger ferry collide near popular Mumbai tourist destination

By Esha Mitra and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people have died after a crash between a passenger ferry and a navy speedboat threw dozens into the sea near a popular tourist destination in Mumbai, India, according to a local official.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra state, told reporters Wednesday the collision happened as the passenger ferry Neelkamal headed to the Elephanta Caves.

The caves, on an island in the Sea of Oman and a short ferry ride from Mumbai, are one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Video footage from the Indian Coast Guard filmed after the incident shows a large-scale rescue operation with dozens of people, some wearing life jackets, being brought to safety aboard other vessels by emergency services.

By Wednesday evening local time, 101 people had been rescued by the navy, coast guard and police, Fadnavis said, with 11 navy craft and four helicopters part of that mission.

Of the 13 people killed, 10 were civilians and three were navy personnel, he said. Two others remain in critical condition and have been admitted to hospital, he added.

Fadnavis added that the families of the deceased would be given 500,000 rupees (approximately $5,890).

“My tributes to the deceased. We stand in full solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time,” Fadnavis said.

A police official told CNN an investigation is underway, including into all those on the speedboat.

Preliminary reports suggested the naval speedboat had suffered an engine failure, according to the official.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, Fadnavis said, adding that further information will be provided to the public on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to the bereaved families, saying on Wednesday that his office’s national relief fund would provide about $2,400 to victims’ next of kin while those injured would be given about $590.

