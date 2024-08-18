Zelensky says Ukraine ‘getting stronger’ in Kursk as his troops blow up second bridge



(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is “getting stronger” in Kursk, with his troops blowing up a second bridge in the Russian territory on Sunday.

Fighting continues in the Kursk region, where Ukraine has been inching forward since launching its surprise cross-border incursion last week. But Ukraine remains under pressure its occupied east.

The Kursk offensive has left Russia struggling to shore up its own territory. Kyiv seems to have multiple goals with the assault, from boosting morale after a torrid few months to stretching Russia’s resources. A Ukrainian presidential aide said the incursion aimed at ensuring a “fair” negotiation process.

The foothold of Kyiv’s presence in Kursk is “getting stronger” and “now we are reinforcing our positions,” Zelensky said in his latest address.

As part of efforts to cripple Moscow’s logistical capabilities, Ukrainian forces said Sunday they blew up another bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region, with “precision air strikes.”

“The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistics capabilities with precision air strikes, which significantly affects the course of combat operations,” Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykolaiv Oleshchuk said in a post on social media that included a video showing plumes of smoke engulfing parts of the bridge.

It comes two days after Ukrainian forces destroyed another bridge over the Seym. Russia’s foreign ministry said Ukraine had used Western rockets to carry out that attack, which were likely US-made HIMARS.

The Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState said Sunday that Kyiv is making further gains in the Kursk region and shared a still image from a video, also geolocated by CNN, of what it said was a Ukrainian Defense Forces tank in the village of Olgovka, located about 20 km (12 miles) north of the town of Sudzha.

Kyiv’s forces took control of Sudzha after launching their cross-border incursion earlier this month and have established a Ukrainian military commandant’s office there.

The Ukrainian military says it has taken control of more than 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory amid the ongoing incursion in the southwestern region.

On Sunday, Ukrainian armed forces published a video of what they said were “Sivalka” flamethrower systems “engaged in active combat operations” in the Kursk direction.

Russia has urged residents to evacuate areas where heavy fighting is underway. The head of the Kursk region’s Korenevsky district, Marina Degtyareva, appealed to residents who have left the area not to return.

“The operational situation on the territory of our district remains complicated. Some citizens are not giving up their attempts to return home, thus hindering the work of our military,” she said on Sunday. “Returning to the area so far is impossible for local residents, and sometimes results in terrible tragedies.”

“I appeal to all residents of Korenevsky district, let’s be patient and let our military deal with the enemy, let’s not interfere with our defenders,” Degtyareva said, adding that authorities would let residents know when it is safe to return.

Russian forces on the outskirts of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region

Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing their advances in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has been under pressure all year.

Russia’s army has moved closer to the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, which serves as a key hub for the Ukrainian military because of its easy access to the town of Kostiantynivka, another military center. Ukraine uses the road connecting the two to resupply the front lines and evacuate casualties.

“The Russians are close, up to 11 kilometers from the outskirts of the town. The town is getting ready,” Serhii Dobriak, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, said Sunday.

“Every town in Donetsk region has a combat unit assigned to it, and defense plans have been developed. We are working with the military to build fortifications. This is a continuous process,” Dobriak said.

The evacuation of civilians from Pokrovsk has been accelerated because of the approach of Russian troops, he said. Nearly 1,800 people have been evacuated from the city over the past week alone, while until recently 450-500 residents were being evacuated every month.

“The Russians are destroying our towns and villages, killing civilians, so we need to think about our safety and evacuate,” Dobriak said. “Currently, the town is being hit by missiles, MLRS, and there have been several guided aerial bomb attacks.”

All services are currently operating in the community, including shops, farmers’ markets, pharmacies, banks and ATMs. Courts and administrative service centers are also open, Dobriak said.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday urged residents of Pokrovsk and other settlements “in the immediate vicinity of the front line” to evacuate and “leave for safer regions.”

Vereshchuk said she understood residents would have to leave their jobs, homes and property, but “nevertheless, the lives and health of you and your children are more valuable,” and staying in the area interferes with the work of the defense forces.

“I also understand that you may face difficulties and uncertainty during the evacuation. However, it is far better than being under enemy fire, on the front line. You will not be alone in the evacuation,” she said, adding “the government, local authorities, volunteers, international organizations and, in fact, the host communities will all help.”

Intense fighting is also underway around the villages of Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk region, located about 40 miles east of Pokrovsk, where Russian forces launched “a massive assault” Sunday morning, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

“The Russian invaders, supported by an armored group of 12 vehicles, attempted to break through the Ukrainian military positions and advance towards Toretsk,” the General Staff said, referring to another strategic town that could open the way for Russian forces to advance towards Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Over the course of the week, Russia has used more than 40 missiles of various types, 750 guided aerial bombs and 200 strike UAVs of different types against Ukrainian cities and villages, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

“For such terror, the occupier must be held accountable before the courts and history. They are already facing the strength of our warriors,” Zelensky said.

In his daily address on Sunday, Zelensky said Ukrainian units were “doing everything to hold the positions” amid dozens of attacks on the front lines in Donetsk.

“And all this is more than just defense for Ukraine; it is now our primary task in defensive operations overall: to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions,” Zelensky said.

“Everything that inflicts losses on the Russian army, Russian state, their military-industrial complex, and their economy helps prevent the war from expanding and brings us closer to a just end to this aggression – a just peace for Ukraine,” he added.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Syrskyi told Zelensky that “our guys are doing great on all fronts” but he called for allies to deliver supplies more quickly. “There are no vacations in war,” Syrskyi said, directing his comments especially to the United States, United Kingdom, and France.

