Explosion at plant near Moscow injures at least 45

(CNN) — At least 45 people were injured in an explosion at an industrial plant northeast of Moscow, officials said Wednesday.

At least six of those injured are in intensive care, the administration of the Sergiev Posad city district said on Telegram.

The blast took place at Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, in the town of Sergiev Posad, state news agency TASS reported. The plant is a developer and manufacturer for optical and optoelectronic devices for the Russian military, law enforcement agencies, industry and healthcare.

Emergency services said the blast appeared to have occurred in a warehouse containing pyrotechnic equipment, TASS reported.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

A representative from the Investigative Committee told TASS news agency there was no evidence that the plant had been hit by a drone, and that the cause of the blast was being investigated. Ukraine has launched a series of drones at Moscow in recent weeks.

“As for the explosion, it was very powerful. And now the operational services are engaged, investigating. I cannot comment on what it was, because journalists traditionally ask the question: was it a blow from above or an explosion inside – this is done by specialists.”

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, told RIA Novosti in an interview, “one thing is clear, that the explosion was powerful, and it was in the pyrotechnics workshop.”

Windows in several houses nearby were shattered by the blast wave, TASS added.

Sergiev Posad is part of what’s called the Golden Ring – a cluster of ancient towns with Russian orthodox churches around Moscow. The city’s main cathedral and surrounding buildings are on the UNESCO world heritage list.

