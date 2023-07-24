Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying police after climate protest



EXPRESSEN

By Amy Cassidy, CNN

(CNN) — A Swedish court has fined environmental activist Greta Thunberg after finding her guilty of disobeying law enforcement, a Malmö City Court spokesperson told CNN Monday.

Thunberg was charged with “the crime of disobedience to law and order” earlier this month after participating in a protest on June 19 which blocked oil tankers in part of Malmö harbor.

Prosecutors said the protest caused traffic disruption in Malmö. Greta was charged for failing to leave the scene when asked to by the police.

The court imposed a fine of approximately $144, in the form of 30 daily fines of 50 Swedish krona ($4.80), according to the Malmö City Court spokesperson.

Thunberg pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing she acted out of “necessity” in the context of a climate emergency, the spokesperson said.

CNN has reached out to the Greta Thunberg Foundation for comment.

Irma Kjellström, spokesperson for activist group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, which organized the June protest, said Thunberg was one of many young people blocking oil tankers.

“After having blocked the industry which is burning our future, we have now been charged with crime. While charges are being brought against us, the real crime continues inside the gates that we blocked,” she told CNN earlier this month.

In January, Thunberg was detained by police during a protest in the village of Lützerath, Germany, over the expansion of a coal mine. She was released later the same day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.