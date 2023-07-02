Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery

By Abeer Salman, Alex Stambaugh and Heather Chen, CNN

(CNN) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday that Israeli warplanes had targeted a Syrian air defense battery from which they claimed an anti-aircraft rocket was launched towards Israel.

The Israeli fighter jets also attacked other targets in the area, the IDF statement said.

The anti-aircraft rocket launched from Syria into Israel early Sunday exploded in the air in Israeli territory, the IDF said.

No injuries were reported and no special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued, it said.

Israeli media reported Sunday that debris from the Syrian-launched rocket landed in two neighborhoods of the southern city of Rahat in Israel, damaging homes.

Meanwhile Syria’s official news agency SANA said Israel carried out air attacks from the direction northeast of Beirut, targeting some points near the city of Homs.

