At least 10 injured, including ‘some innocent people,’ after shootout at Louisiana mall, police say



WAFB, CNN

By Cindy Von Quednow, Ashley Killough, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — At least 10 people were injured after an apparent argument led to a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday, police said. A search is underway for at least one shooter.

“Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr, citing surveillance footage. “Unfortunately, there were some innocent people that were in the area that might have also caught some rounds.”

The gunfire sent frightened shoppers running and ducking for cover in stores and dressing rooms at Louisiana’s largest mall as people warned others to “take cover” and “get down,” witnesses say.

Police did not have information on the extent of the injuries, though some victims were undergoing surgery, the chief said. There have been no reports of fatalities.

It is unclear how many people opened fire. The chief said investigators are reviewing surveillance video and collecting evidence to determine how many weapons were involved.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, “but a very targeted kind of disagreement between two groups of people,” Morse said, adding there is no known threat to the public.

Teams were searching for suspects, including by drone and helicopters.

“As we start developing suspects, we’re going to run down every single lead that we can to get these people in custody,” the chief said.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they’re also responding to the scene.

The shootout happened just days after another mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Sometimes the devil lives everywhere,” Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said.“This is one of those situations – no matter how many law enforcement you’ve got or social programs or whatever, if someone gets in their mind that they’re going to do something like this, they’re going to do it and sometimes all we can do is respond.”

Shoppers run as ‘extremely rapid firing’ is heard

Raleigh Robertson, 22, was on the phone with her mom while shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods when she heard gunshots, she told CNN.

“I’m not a runner, but I’m about to be a runner today,” she recalled thinking. “And I took off running.”

Robertson’s mother begged her to stay on the phone with her as she ran toward a staircase in the store and up to the second floor.

She said the “extremely rapid firing” from inside the mall continued for 20 to 30 seconds.

Shoppers were rushing toward the dressing rooms at Dick’s and grabbing at door handles to hide inside, she recalled.

Once on the second floor, Robertson was able to quickly exit the building and reach her car in the parking lot. By the time she drove away, she saw a line of police vehicles entering the parking lot, she said.

Meanwhile at the Hot Topic inside the mall, several people who were in the store when shots rang out started running, a store associate told CNN.

People were waiting to be evacuated by law enforcement, the associate said.

Police were going through the mall looking for people who are locked down and evacuating the area, Morse said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Meredith Edwards and Chris Youd contributed to this report.