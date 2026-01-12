Trial of former Uvalde police officer Adrian Gonzales begins second week

By Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman, Rachel Clarke, CNN

Corpus Christi, Texas (CNN) — The jury in the case of former Uvalde police officer Adrian Gonzales is back in a Corpus Christi courtroom as the trial enters its second week.

Testimony this week is expected to include Arnulfo Reyes, the sole surviving teacher from one of the classrooms where the casualties occurred. Reyes was shot by the gunman but survived, spending 77 minutes trapped in the classroom next to the bodies of 11 children as he waited for police to respond.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of child endangerment or abandonment in connection with the May 2022 slaughter that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Gonzales was the first member of law enforcement to arrive at the school while the gunman was still outside. According to his indictment, the former officer failed to “follow and attempt to follow his active shooter training.”

If convicted, he could face six months to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 for each count.

Last week, three Robb Elementary teachers told jurors what they went through when a gunman came to their campus and massacred two of their colleagues and 19 students.

Two of the survivors recounted how they called 911 to get police to come and help, giving details about the shooter and where he was. One described how a student told her she was bleeding after shots came through their classroom window.

The wrenching testimony of what they were thinking and their recorded, panicked cries for help caused families watching the trial to weep, while the jury listened intently.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz and Matthew J. Friedman reported from Corpus Christi and Rachel Clarke wrote in Atlanta.

