No injuries reported so far as Bronx high-rise building partially collapses with a ‘loud boom’

By Holly Yan, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A high-rise building in the Bronx has partially collapsed, the Fire Department of New York posted on X.

It was not immediately clear what caused the partial collapse of the building at 207 Alexander Avenue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but a search-and-rescue mission is underway, authorities said. Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

One witness said she called 911 after seeing smoke near the building this morning.

“I was explaining to the lady what I saw, and she was like, ‘Hold on, let me transfer you to the fire department,’” the witness told CNN affiliate WCBS.

“Before she was about to do the transfer, the whole building just – you heard a loud boom, and the thing just exploded. And it fall down just like that.”

A corner of the public housing building is damaged, with the wall partially peeled away, video from WABC’s helicopter showed.

Search and rescue crews are on the roof of the public housing building and climbing over piles of bricks.

While firefighters scramble to find anyone who might need help, the New York Police Department is securing the scene, NYC Emergency Management department said.

“Con Edison Gas has shut gas utility to the impacted building,” the department said.

“A community center at Alexander Avenue has been set up as a temporary shelter. MTA buses have been warranted for sheltering. Please seek alternate routes if traveling to the area and follow all instructions from emergency personnel.”

City housing records show the building has no open violations reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is monitoring the situation closely.

“New Yorkers, I have been briefed about the emergency situation taking place in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx,” he posted on X.

“We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Lauren Mascarenhas, Jessica Prater and Elizabeth Hartfield contributed to this report.

