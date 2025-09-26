ICE officer who shoved a mother to the floor at an immigration courthouse is ‘relieved of his current duties,’ agency says



CNN

By Diego Mendoza, Taylor Galgano, Alex Stambaugh, Gloria Pazmino, Holly Yan, Maria Santana, CNN

(CNN) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shoved a woman into a wall and then pushed her to the ground has been “relieved of his current duties,” an ICE official said Friday.

The incident was caught on camera Thursday at an immigration court in New York City – fueling outrage as more families across the US get punished after showing up to their immigration court hearings.

“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Friday. “Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation.”

CNN has asked ICE to clarify what “relieved of his current duties” means – and whether the officer is still employed elsewhere within ICE.

The woman and her family have open asylum claims, according to the office of US Rep. Dan Goldman, whose district includes the courthouse. They “are here lawfully but are being targeted by ICE regardless,” a spokesperson said.

In one video shared on social media, Monica Moreta-Galarza and her daughter are shown clinging tightly to their husband and father as he is being detained in a hallway of 26 Federal Plaza – the ICE district office in Lower Manhattan.

A masked agent grabs the mother’s hair as someone says, “Just grab her, grab her and pull her away.”

Moreta-Galarza wails as officers wrestle her away from her husband. Moments after she’s separated, she is taken from the hallway into a nearby room as her son and daughter watch, the video shows.

It’s unclear how long Moreta-Galarza stayed in the room. But the video resumes with her in the hallway speaking to a federal agent, saying in Spanish, “You guys don’t care about anything!”

As the woman pleads with the agent, he replies, “Adios, adios.”

The agent then grabs Moreta-Galarza and forces her several feet down the hallway and into a wall. He continues shoving her down the hall and pushes her to the ground.

The agent stands over her and says, “Leave!” in Spanish, and asks nearby officers to remove her from the building.

Videos shared by other news outlets captured the interaction from different angles. In one video, court security officers were seen escorting the woman from the scene.

Mother fled violence in Ecuador – then faced an ‘outrageous assault’ in the US

Immediately after the incident, Moreta-Galarza, her two children and a pastor “rushed to our office for safety,” Goldman’s office said.

The mother was then “rushed to the hospital for possible head trauma, where our office called ahead to ensure she would be treated,” the office said.

Goldman will be looking into whether the ICE agent could face potential felony prosecution, his spokesperson said. In a statement on X, Goldman welcomed the news that the ICE officer had been removed from his current duties “after the outrageous assault against Monica and her children.”

After the incident, Moreta-Galarza told reporters she had fled violence in Ecuador – only to be subjected to violence in the US.

“Over (in Ecuador), they beat us there too,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d come here to the United States and the same thing would happen to me.”

The family is now planning to sue ICE for excessive use of force, said Father Fabian Arias, who accompanied Moreta-Galarza on Thursday.

The husband has been transferred to a detention center in New Jersey, Arias said. His fate remains unknown.

‘They trap and deport’ neighbors who are ‘simply abiding by the rules’

The incident happened at the epicenter of immigration crackdown efforts in New York City. ICE agents have routinely apprehended migrants after they showed up for their court appearances.

But some say Thursday’s incident was particularly appalling.

“An ICE agent violently threw this bereft woman to the ground in front of her kids,” wrote Brad Lander, the city comptroller and frequent ICE critic who has been arrested for trying to prevent ICE from arresting migrants.

“She had not touched him. She did not pose any threat. She had to be taken to the hospital.”

The masked ICE agents did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant and did not give any lawful grounds for detaining Moreta-Galarza’s husband, Lander said.

“But let’s be clear: every day, masked ICE agents are acting violently against our neighbors, illegally abducting them, holding them in cruel and inhumane conditions. Treating them as less-than-human, and not deserving due process,” Lander posted on X.

The organizing director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network said it’s unconscionable how many immigrants who are trying to follow the rules are treated.

“They trap and deport our neighbors when they are simply abiding by the rules to show up for their hearings,” director Jorge Torres said.

“We demand ICE out of the courts — no arrests in or around our courthouses.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.