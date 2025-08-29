2 injured when Houston-bound SkyWest flight hits turbulence and diverts to Austin, Texas

By Martin Goillandeau, Diego Mendoza, CNN

(CNN) — Two passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Houston-bound United Express flight operated by SkyWest met with severe turbulence and was forced to divert to Austin, Texas, officials said.

“We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971,” a pilot said, according to air traffic control audio captured Thursday evening by LiveATC.net.

The flight was en route from Aspen, Colorado, with 39 passengers and four crew when the turbulence set in, the airline told CNN in a statement.

Some 90 minutes into its journey, the aircraft suddenly dropped about 4,000 feet in the span of a minute, flight data from FlightRadar 24 shows. It then altered course toward Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and began a rapid descent of more than 25,000 feet over the next six minutes, the data shows.

“The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival,” SkyWest said.

Turbulence, one of the most unpredictable weather phenomena for pilots, is caused by disturbances like storms and mountains, which can alter how air moves much like an obstacle like a boulder can make river water rough. Turbulence appears to be increasing and is set to worsen as the planet heats up.

After SkyWest 5971 landed, “Austin-Travis County EMS … evaluated 39 passengers and 4 crew members for potential injuries,” an airport spokesperson told CNN. “Two adult patients were transported to area hospitals out of an abundance of caution.

“Medical authorities reported to the airport that no injuries are expected to be life-threatening,” the statement added.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” SkyWest said.

