Supply chain disruptions, change in vaccine testing, bad karma: Catch up on the day’s stories

Do cheating spouses, school bullies and lousy coworkers have bad juju coming to them? A new study found that most believers in karma think so — and that good deeds are rewarded.

1️⃣ Supply chain: Some of the last cargo ships carrying Chinese products without crippling tariffs are arriving in US ports. The countdown to higher prices has begun as shipments loaded after April 9 will carry the 145% tariff President Donald Trump slapped on goods from China.

2️⃣ Testing change: The US Department of Health and Human Services said it will require that all new vaccines undergo placebo-controlled trials before they’re licensed for use, raising urgent questions about the system used to clear updated Covid-19 boosters.

3️⃣ Food fight: Two top culinary writers have accused a popular influencer and bakery owner of plagiarizing their recipes in her bestselling book. Brooke Bellamy denied the allegations and said the response to them has been “deeply distressing.”

4️⃣ Whooping cough: Cases are on the rise across the US this year, with about 6,600 already documented — nearly four times the number at the same point last year. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen explains how to protect yourself.

5️⃣ Style and speed: A fake tan. Fancy nails. Color-coordinated accessories. Some of the world’s top runners aren’t shy about showing off their personalities beyond just socks and sneakers. Here’s how marathons became a catwalk for beauty.

Watch this

💥 Out with the old: A section of the aging McClugage Bridge over the Illinois River was demolished in a planned explosion. After more than 70 years, the eastbound bridge will be replaced.

Top headlines

• Trump nominating Mike Waltz to be UN ambassador after national security shakeup

• Trump-appointed judge says president’s use of Alien Enemies Act is unlawful in first-of-its-kind ruling

• What’s in Trump’s Ukraine minerals deal and how it affects the war

What’s buzzing

💨 Hasty exit: Kohl’s just fired its new CEO for unethical behavior after fewer than five months. Ashley Buchanan’s dismissal was a rare rebuke of an executive that carries serious weight in the business community.

Check this out

☕ Trouble brewing: A nearly 400-year-old tea and coffee shop in Amsterdam plans to close because over-tourism has led to years of skyrocketing rent prices. The longtime owner of ‘t Zonnetje — “little sun” in Dutch — said she can no longer stay afloat.

27

🏳️‍⚧️ That’s how many US states have passed laws restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Quiz time

🚘 Mary Barra, the CEO of which automaker, said Trump’s tariffs could cost the company up to $5 billion this year?

﻿A. Ford

B. Dodge

C. Stellantis

D. General Motors

Good vibes

☀️ Rethinking electricity: Pakistan, home to more than 240 million people, is grappling with poverty and economic instability — yet glimmering panels carpet rooftops in its largest cities. Here’s how the country managed to pull off one of the fastest solar revolutions in the world.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Barra, the CEO of General Motors, discussed the impact of Trump’s auto tariffs with CNN’s Erin Burnett. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow’s 5 Things newsletter.

