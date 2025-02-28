Actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their home Wednesday under ‘suspicious’ circumstances. Here’s what we know



CNN, CNN TER, KOAT, SANTA FE REGIONAL EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER

By Lex Harvey and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday along with their dog in circumstances officials deemed “suspicious enough” to warrant thorough investigation.

The cause of death is not yet known. The pair did not have any external trauma and there were no immediate signs of foul play, according to preliminary autopsies and officials. Authorities also note there were no immediate signs of a carbon monoxide or natural gas leak.

The couple’s bodies were found in separate rooms in their house, with scattered pills found next to Arakawa, according to police.

Hackman, 95, was an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in films such as “The French Connection,” “Hoosiers, “Unforgiven” and “The Firm.” Arakawa, three decades Hackman’s junior, was a classical pianist.

Here is what we know about their deaths.

911 caller saw Hackman and Arakawa lying on the floor through window

Hackman’s and Arakawa’s bodies were discovered by maintenance workers at the home just before 2 p.m. local time Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office affidavit for a search warrant obtained by CNN affiliate KOAT.

In a 911 call obtained by CNN, a caller said they could not enter the home but could see two unconscious people through the window.

“No, dude, they’re not moving. Just send somebody out here really quick,” the caller said.

Police responded to the call and discovered Arakawa’s body on the ground inside a bathroom next to an orange prescription pill bottle with scattered pills on the floor, the affidavit said.

The body “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mumification (sic) in both hands and feet,” the affidavit said.

Hackman’s body was then found on the ground near the kitchen, in a similar condition. A walking cane and sunglasses lay next to the body. The deputy suspected he had suddenly fallen, the affidavit said.

A German shepherd dog was also found dead in the bathroom. The affidavit initially said the dog was in a closet, but police later clarified it was in a crate. Two other healthy dogs were found on the property.

The couple had been deceased for quite a while, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters Thursday. The maintenance workers told police they had not been in touch with the homeowners for two weeks, the affidavit said.

Deaths ‘suspicious enough’ to warrant thorough investigation

The cause of the couple’s deaths is under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals (are considered) to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation,” a sheriff’s deputy said, according to the affidavit.

“There was no obvious sign or indication of foul play,” Mendoza said, adding there was no sign of a struggle or that items had been taken from the home.

Fire officials called to the scene “did not locate signs of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning,” and a gas company crew conducting tests of gas lines in and around the home did not immediately identify any problems, the affidavit said.

Official autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, and carbon monoxide and toxicology tests have been requested for both Hackman and Arakawa, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cause of death reports could take 4 to 6 weeks

Medical examiner’s reports with the final cause of death usually take four to six weeks to complete, said Chris Ramirez, spokesperson for the New Mexico medical investigator’s office.

“We want to make sure that we get the investigation completed properly. And we want to release the proper information,” Mendoza said Thursday.

In a family statement, Hackman’s daughters and granddaughter said the actor’s family is “devastated by the loss.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” the statement said. “He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely.”

Hackman will be honored at Sunday’s Academy Awards

News of Hackman’s death comes just days before the Academy Awards this weekend.

Throughout his five-decade career, Hackman won two Oscars and was nominated for five.

He won an Oscar for his portrayal in 1971’s “The French Connection” of New York cop Popeye Doyle, a detective who gets his man but at a high cost. He won his second Oscar for his performance as Little Bill Daggett, the violent sheriff in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 film, “Unforgiven.”

A source familiar with behind-the-scenes planning at the Oscars told CNN the actor will be honored at Sunday’s ceremony.

Details are not locked in yet but one possible scenario, the source said, is editing the “In Memoriam” montage to include Hackman’s contributions to cinema.

Another possibility is a scripted mention of Hackman’s passing on stage, perhaps by host Conan O’Brien or another entertainer who would pay tribute to the acting legend.

Todd Leopold, CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

