At least 1 dead and several injured after a private jet crashed into another upon arrival in Arizona

By Amanda Jackson, Sharif Paget, Zoe Sottile and Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person is dead and three injured after a small business jet crashed into a parked plane as it arrived at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, just east of Phoenix, on Monday afternoon.

The arriving plane is owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, according to a representative for the singer. The jet had two pilots and two passengers, but Neil was not onboard, attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement to CNN.

“Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” Robinson said.

One person died in the crash and three were hurt, according to city spokesperson Kelli Kuester. Officials earlier said four were hurt. The three who were injured were taken to hospitals, Kuester said. Two pilots and two passengers were on board Neil’s plane, according to Robinson.

Monday’s crash follows a string of aviation accidents in recent weeks, including a fatal midair collision near Washington, DC, that killed all 67 people onboard both aircraft and the crash of a medevac jet in Philadelphia that killed seven.

Neil’s Learjet 35A aircraft – emblazoned with a maroon and gold paint scheme resembling flames – was arriving from Austin, Texas, when it veered off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream G200 jet, Kuester said at a Monday news conference.

“It appears that the left main gear failed upon landing resulting in the accident,” she said.

The Gulfstream is operated by Jet Pros, a private charter service.

“There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft,” the company said in a statement to CNN affiliate KNXV. “We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is at the scene and leading the investigation into the crash, said Kuester. In response to a CNN inquiry, the NTSB said only that it is investigating.

Scottsdale Airport is a popular aviation hub for private jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during major events like last weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which brands itself as the largest zero-waste sporting event in the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused flights into the single-runway airport after the crash, but the runway reopened late Monday, the airport said.

