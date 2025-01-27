Earthquake strikes New England, with shaking felt from Boston to Portland, Maine

By Holly Yan and Brandon Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Monday morning, about 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck at a depth of about 8 miles, could be felt from Boston to Portland, Maine, according to the USGS.

The New England quake “reminds us that earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard,” USGS Earthquakes posted on X.

Earlier, the USGS estimated the magnitude was 3.9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

